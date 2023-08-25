Bigg Boss’ Season 7: Revealing the Expected Contestants Lineup

The upcoming 7th season of ‘Bigg Boss’ is creating quite a buzz, promising a fresh and exciting twist to the popular reality TV show.

Failure of last two seasons:

In recent years, the franchise had been grappling with waning audience interest, attributed to the absence of prominent personalities and lackluster games. However, it seems that the show’s management has taken these concerns to heart, embarking on a journey to reinvent the show’s allure.

Scheduled to launch in the first week of September, the new season has been carefully curated to offer viewers a riveting and diverse array of contestants. Reports suggest that the selection process was meticulous, with rumors swirling about the inclusion of celebrity couples, a tantalizing prospect that adds a layer of intrigue to the show’s dynamics.

The probable list of Contestants :

Confirmed participants include Amardeep Chaudhary, an actor known for his roles in ‘Janaki Kalaganalu’ and ‘Uyyala Jampala,’ and Anil Jeela, a popular YouTuber recognized for his presence on ‘Gangav.’ Pratyusha, a former TV9 anchor, and Anjali Pawan, a versatile artist with a footprint in serials and films, add a blend of experience and talent.

The cast extends to encompass Ata Sandeep, a renowned choreographer, and Priyanka Jain, who garnered attention through her role in ‘Jaanaki Kalaganalu’ and participation in the show ‘Neethno Dance’ alongside her boyfriend Siva. The lineup boasts Pooja Murthy, a serial actress, Riyaz, a Jabardast comedian, and Prince Yavar, a model, enriching the contestant mix.

Sheetal Gautaman, a YouTuber and web series actress, joins the ensemble alongside Mahesh Achanta, a comedian, and Shobha Shetty from ‘Kartika Deepam.’ Damini Bhatla, a singer, Sagar from ‘Mogali Rekulu,’ and Bullet Bhaskar, another Jabardast comedian, promise to infuse the show with diverse talents.

The roster also features Pallavi Prashanth, a young farmer, and Shakeela, an iconic actress of the 1990s. The inclusion of Teja, known as ‘Tasty Teja’ on YouTube, and Gautham Krishna, a hero from ‘Doctor Kam Akasha Veedhi,’ adds a dash of distinctiveness. Hero Abbas, Kevvu Karthik from Jabardast, and music director Bole Shawali are set to further elevate the show’s entertainment quotient. Meanwhile, heroine Farzana, Subhasree Rayaguru from ‘Amigos,’ and actor Kranti from ‘Number One’ serial fame complete this vibrant lineup.

Continuity in Selection Patterns:

The management’s efforts to infuse fresh talent and renewed energy into the show are commendable. Additionally, it’s noteworthy that ‘Bigg Boss’ makers have consistently added a TV9 anchor to the cast—Devi Nagavalli, Jaffer, and Anjali in previous seasons, and now Pratyusha. TV9’s tradition of featuring a hot actress is upheld by the iconic Shakeela, who is expected to bring her charisma to the show. The same trend continues with Jabardast comedians.

With the ever-growing popularity of YouTubers, the show is also providing a platform for these digital content creators, showcasing the evolving dynamics of the entertainment industry.

As the launch date draws near, anticipation for the revamped ‘Bigg Boss’ season is at an all-time high. The show’s renewed approach to engagement, coupled with a lineup that represents various talents and backgrounds, promises to offer an engaging and entertaining experience for viewers.