Interesting backdrop for Megastar’s Next

Megastar Chiranjeevi is on a break and he will soon join the sets of his next film which was announced on his birthday. Bimbisara fame Vassishta will direct this film which falls in the genre of a socio-fantasy. The film revolves around ‘Panchabuthas’ and is a proper commercial attempt. This film is said to be the costliest film made in Chiranjeevi’s career. Vassishta is giving the final touches for the script and the actors, technicians are finalized.

UV Creations will bankroll this mega project and the shoot is expected to start in October. Megastar underwent a knee surgery recently and he would be taking rest for the next one month. More details are expected to be announced soon.