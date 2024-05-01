Sree Leela has a big no for Vijay?

Tollywood actress Sree Leela is not in a hurry after some of her choices have been trolled by her fans. The actress is keen to do meaningful roles and has taken a break from work. For her terrific dance moves, Sree Leela has been approached for special songs and the actress rejected them in Telugu. There are strong rumors that Sree Leela was approached for a special song in Vijay’s upcoming film GOAT. The talented actress is said to have turned down the offer and she had a no for Vijay’s film.

During some of her past interviews, Sree Leela admitted that she is not interested in doing special songs during this point of time in her career. She even walked out of a couple of Telugu films. Sree Leela is yet to announce her next film. The actress is also pursuing MBBS and is focused on her studies now.