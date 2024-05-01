Accused in Salman Khan’s case dies by Suicide

The firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan created a sensation across the country. The security of Salman Khan has been beefed up and the Mumbai cops traced the accused who are involved in the case. The investigation for the same is going on. One of the accused in the firing case attempted suicide in the police custody today. He was rushed for medical treatment and he passed away. The accused was identified as Anuj Thapan aged 32. He was accused of providing weapons for the shooters in the case.

Thapan was rushed to GT Hospital in Mumbai and the doctors revealed that his condition was critical. He died while taking the treatment. Anuj Thapan along with Sonu Subhash Chander were arrested in Punjab on April 25th and they were brought to Mumbai for investigation. The firing incident took place near Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on April 14th. There are reports that Salman Khan will shift himself completely to his Panvel farmhouse due to security reasons. The actor will soon join the sets of his next film Sikandar to be directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is announced for Eid 2025 release.