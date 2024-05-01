x
Krish and Dr. Priti Challa Wedding
CasterOil Health Benefits
Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Accused in Salman Khan’s case dies by Suicide

The firing incident outside the residence of Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan created a sensation across the country. The security of Salman Khan has been beefed up and the Mumbai cops traced the accused who are involved in the case. The investigation for the same is going on. One of the accused in the firing case attempted suicide in the police custody today. He was rushed for medical treatment and he passed away. The accused was identified as Anuj Thapan aged 32. He was accused of providing weapons for the shooters in the case.

Thapan was rushed to GT Hospital in Mumbai and the doctors revealed that his condition was critical. He died while taking the treatment. Anuj Thapan along with Sonu Subhash Chander were arrested in Punjab on April 25th and they were brought to Mumbai for investigation. The firing incident took place near Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on April 14th. There are reports that Salman Khan will shift himself completely to his Panvel farmhouse due to security reasons. The actor will soon join the sets of his next film Sikandar to be directed by AR Murugadoss. The film is announced for Eid 2025 release.

