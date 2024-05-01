x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Ram Charan heads to Chennai

Published on May 1, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Ram Charan heads to Chennai

The new schedule of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer will start in Chennai starting from tomorrow. Ram Charan will shoot for the film for two days and the pending portions without Charan will be shot in the schedule that will last for a week. Ram Charan is keen to complete his portions of shoot by the end of May. Couple of schedules of Game Changer without Ram Charan will be shot in the month of June with which the entire filming will be completed.

Kiara Advani plays the leading lady in Game Changer and the makers are in plans to release the film in October. Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles in Game Changer. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer. After completing the shoot of Game Changer, Ram Charan will kickstart the shoot of Buchi Babu’s sports drama. The film hits the screens next year and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady.

Next Sree Leela has a big no for Vijay? Previous Mr Bachchan music sittings in USA
else

TRENDING

image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Latest

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Kamal Haasan has a Request for his Fans
image
Exclusive: Budget details of Prabhas’ Raja Saab
image
Varun Tej takes a straight dig against Allu Arjun

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Budget 2024-25: A Comprehensive Analysis
image
MLAs Demand Shares in AP Liquor Shops ?
image
Supreme Court Warns Against Arbitrary Demolitions as HYDRAA

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Saree Love Karishma Tanna Graceful Look Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges Ketika Sharma in Desi Style Pragya jaiswal latest pics Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look