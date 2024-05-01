Ram Charan heads to Chennai

The new schedule of Ram Charan’s upcoming film Game Changer will start in Chennai starting from tomorrow. Ram Charan will shoot for the film for two days and the pending portions without Charan will be shot in the schedule that will last for a week. Ram Charan is keen to complete his portions of shoot by the end of May. Couple of schedules of Game Changer without Ram Charan will be shot in the month of June with which the entire filming will be completed.

Kiara Advani plays the leading lady in Game Changer and the makers are in plans to release the film in October. Srikanth, Anjali and Sunil will be seen in other prominent roles in Game Changer. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer. After completing the shoot of Game Changer, Ram Charan will kickstart the shoot of Buchi Babu’s sports drama. The film hits the screens next year and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady.