Tamannaah Bhatia Haunting Look
Nabha Natesh Saree Love
Karishma Tanna Graceful Look
Aishwarya Lekshmi Stylish Look
Kiara Advani Pretty Look With Rose Dress
Sneha Reddy Making Coffee with Oranges
Ketika Sharma in Desi Style
Pragya jaiswal latest pics
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Mr Bachchan music sittings in USA

Mr Bachchan music sittings in USA

Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are working on a jet speed to wrap up the shoot of their upcoming film Mr Bachchan. The film is the remake of Raid and the film is expected to hit the screens in July. Harish Shankar flew to the USA for the music sessions of Mr Bachchan. Mickey J Meyer is the music director and Harish Shankar is working on the tunes with Mickey in the USA. He will return back to India in a week and the next schedule of Mr Bachchan starts during the mid of this month.

Two major schedules of the film are completed in Karaikudi and Lucknow. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in Mr Bachchan and People Media Factory are the producers. Harish Shankar has done enough changes for the script of Mr Bachchan.

