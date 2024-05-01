Mr Bachchan music sittings in USA

Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are working on a jet speed to wrap up the shoot of their upcoming film Mr Bachchan. The film is the remake of Raid and the film is expected to hit the screens in July. Harish Shankar flew to the USA for the music sessions of Mr Bachchan. Mickey J Meyer is the music director and Harish Shankar is working on the tunes with Mickey in the USA. He will return back to India in a week and the next schedule of Mr Bachchan starts during the mid of this month.

Two major schedules of the film are completed in Karaikudi and Lucknow. Bhagyashri Borse is the leading lady in Mr Bachchan and People Media Factory are the producers. Harish Shankar has done enough changes for the script of Mr Bachchan.