Powerful title for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next?

Tollywood actor Vijay Deverakonda has lined up new films. The actor will work with Rahul Sankrityan once again after a successful film like Taxiwaala. Rahul has worked on a periodic drama for more than two years and impressed Vijay Deverakonda. An official announcement was made recently and the film is set in the 18th century. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that the film is titled Ranabhali. It is quite early but the makers will make an official announcement very soon before the shoot commences.

Vijay Deverakonda will be seen playing the roles of a father and son in Ranabhali. The film is planned on a massive budget and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The shoot of the film commences before the end of this year. Vijay Deverakonda is currently shooting for Gowtam Tinnanuri’s action drama and the shoot is happening in Vizag. Vijay Deverakonda plays the role of a cop in this film and the shoot wraps up soon. Vijay Deverakonda is also committed to Ravi Kiran Kola for a mass entertainer that will be produced by Dil Raju.