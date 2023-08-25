Controversy Arises Over ‘The Kashmir Files’ National Integration Award

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and some other politicians have voiced concerns regarding the film “The Kashmir Files” being chosen to receive a national integration award. Details as follows.

MK Stalin has expressed concern that the movie, which has been associated with Hindutva propaganda, is not aligned with the principles of national integration. Through a statement on social media, Stalin conveyed his surprise at the decision to honor the film directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri. He underscored the importance of preserving the credibility of national film awards by refraining from yielding to political motives. He has also pointed out the perplexing nature of conferring a national integration award upon a movie that has sparked controversy and has been boycotted by many.

Similarly, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, also weighed in on the matter, using sarcasm to draw attention to the incongruity of awarding a film like “The Kashmir Files” a prize for national integration.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, “The Kashmir Files” has ignited a spectrum of reactions. Although it garnered support from the followers of the Hindutva ideology, it has encountered criticism from film critics, political opposition, and Muslim groups for its perceived bias against the Muslim community.