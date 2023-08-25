Shankar’s Indian 2 and Game Changer in Struggling Phase

Top director Shankar is juggling between two big projects: Indian 2 and Game Changer. Mega fans have been eagerly waiting for an update of Indian 2 and the shoot too is happening at a snail pace. More than 100 days of shoot is still left and it is unclear when the film will hit the screens. The film’s producer Dil Raju on an event stage said that the film’s fate completely lies in the hands of Shankar and he has no updates about the project.

Shankar also inked a deal that Game Changer would have a theatrical release only after Indian 2. This Kamal Haasan starrer was delayed by years and the film resumed shoot after Game Changer was announced. There is a huge delay in the CG works and several international studios are working on the film. Shankar is completely struggling to balance both these big-budget films. Indian 2 was rumored to release early next year but the latest update says that the film will only release during the second half of 2024.

After a massive hit like RRR, Ram Charan is left in waiting mode. He has to wrap up the shoot of Game Changer to start Buchi Babu’s sports drama. Even the budgets of Indian 2 and Game Changer went up badly and the stress falls on the producers. They are tight-lipped and are waiting for Shankar to complete the pending works. Its high time for Shankar to balance both the films and release them at the earliest.