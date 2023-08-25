Mahesh’s Old Tweet going Viral Now

Superstar Mahesh Babu was the first actor on board for Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar. But Mahesh Babu walked out of the film due to creative differences and he posted on his Twitter timeline. Soon Sukumar met and impressed Bunny with the script and the next is history. Allu Arjun now bagged a national award for his performance as Pushpa and Allu Arjun, Sukumar are working on the second installment Pushpa: The Rule which will release next year.

Mahesh Babu’s old tweet about Pushpa is now going viral all over. “Due to creative differences, my film with Sukumar is not happening. I wish him all the best on the announcement of his new project. Respect always for a film maker par excellence. 1 Nenokkadine will remain as a cult classic. Enjoyed every moment working on that film” posted Mahesh Babu. The tweet was posted in 2019 and several twitter users have been retweeting it and are circulating the old post of Mahesh after Allu Arjun bagged national award for Pushpa: The Rise.