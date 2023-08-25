Icon Star Allu Arjun scripted history by winning a national award for his outstanding performance in Pushpa: The Rise. The team of Pushpa celebrated it with joy and the entire team is in delight. No the pressure mounts on Allu Arjun and Sukumar who are busy with Pushpa: The Rule. The film is carrying mighty expectations and Allu Arjun getting national award mounts more pressure on the team to deliver the best. Bunny and Sukumar are already working hard and are not in a hurry to deliver their best.

The makers too have no limitations on the film’s budget. Allu Arjun and Sukiumar decided to announce the release date after completing the final shoot. Pushpa: The Rule turned out to be the most awaited Indian film among the releases in 2024. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad too is completely focused on the film. Rashmika plays the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. There are talks that the film would release in 2024 summer.