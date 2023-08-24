﻿ Gaandeevadhari Arjuna Movie Review

Live Updates:

7:30 PM Arjun has been hired to protect the minister in UK

7:10 PM Arjun , Ira flashback time.

7:00 PM Varun Tej is a hit man Arjun

6:55 PM Story is set in UK. Nassar has been introduced as a high profile minister from India.

6:45 PM Movie opens on a mafia gang at East coast port India

After a disaster like Ghani, Mega Prince Varun Tej is ready with his next film Gaandeevadhari Arjuna. Touted to be a stylish action thriller, the film is directed by Praveen Sattaru and is extensively shot in London. Sakshi Vaidya is the heroine and BVSN Prasad bankrolled Gaandeevadhari Arjuna. Vinay Rai, Vimala Raman, Manish Chaudhari and Lee Nicholas Harris played other important roles.The film is having a wide release today and here are the live updates of Gaandeevadhari Arjuna:

Release date: 25 August 2023

Director: Praveen Sattaru

Music : Mickey J Meyer

Cinematography: Mukesh

Producers: BVSN Prasad Navneeth Nagan Pillai Yogesh Sudhakara Mallineni

