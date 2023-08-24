Tamil Cinema fans Disheartened by 69th National Film Awards

The announcement of the winners of the 69th National Film Awards has brought disappointment to fervent supporters of Tamil cinema. With high hopes pinned on movies like “Jai Bhim,” “Karnan,” and “Sarpatta Parambarai,” the Kollywood industry was expecting a triumphant representation at the prestigious event.

Unfortunately, these anticipated films fell short of recognition, leaving fans with a sense of disillusionment. Last year’s victory of Suriya for Best Actor in “Soorarai Pottru” had raised expectations, and many were optimistic about “Jai Bhim” securing a similar achievement but the same did not happen. Similarly, “Karnan,” directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhanush, explored compelling themes of struggle within an oppressed community. Kollywood expected a good number of awards for this film. The absence of recognition for Pa Ranjith’s “Sarpatta Parambarai,” known for its vivid portrayal of the north Madras milieu, also contributed to the overall sentiment of letdown. Despite captivating performances, an engaging screenplay, and compelling music, the movie failed to make its mark at the jury. A silver lining amidst the disappointment came with “Kadaisi Vivasayi” receiving the Best Tamil Film award, along with a special mention for lead actor Nallandi.

As fervent followers of Tamil cinema express their discontent on social media platforms, it’s a stark contrast to earlier times when luminaries like MGR, Kamal Hassan, Vikram, Surya and Dhanush were lauded with the prestigious national award for Best Actor and the times when Tamil Cinema bagged numerous National awards each year. The 69th National Film Awards results have left a bittersweet impression to Kollywood fans as is evident from their posts in social media platforms.