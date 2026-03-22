Exclusive Updates of NBK112

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently shooting for his 111th film directed by Gopichand Malineni. This untitled mass entertainer started rolling this month and Balakrishna has imposed a strict ultimatum to release the film during Dasara this year. Peddi fame Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer. There are a bunch of producers and directors who are in the race for the next film of NBK. As per the exclusive news we hear, Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll NBK112.

Vivek Athreya will direct the film and the pre-production work of the film is happening currently. The shoot commences after Dasara this year and the film is aimed for summer 2027 release. Balayya was impressed with the narration of Vivek Athreya and he signed the film. Several producers like Dil Raju and Naga Vamsi are in talks but Mythri Movie Makers will produce NBK112. The technicians are finalized currently and an official announcement will be made in summer.