Top Actress to shake leg with Ram Charan?

The shoot of Mega Powerstar Ram Charan’s upcoming film Peddi is coming to an end and the film is slated for April 30th release across the globe. A special song will be shot in a massive set in the first week of April. The makers are on a hunt for the right actress to shake leg with Ram Charan. Happening beauty Mrunal Thakur is finalized for the role.

Mrunal will shake leg with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in this special item number in Peddi. The makers are spending big for the song and AR Rahman has composed a peppy number. Venkata Satish Kilaru is the producer of this big-budget attempt and Buchi Babu Sana is the director. Peddi is high on expectations and the makers closed all the theatrical and non-theatrical deals.