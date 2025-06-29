x
Home > Movie News

Finally, Tharun Bhascker gets a nod from Suresh Babu

Published on June 29, 2025 by nymisha

Finally, Tharun Bhascker gets a nod from Suresh Babu
Finally, Tharun Bhascker gets a nod from Suresh Babu

Talented director Tharun Bhascker directed films like Pelli Choopulu, Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi and Keeda Kola. Among the youth, there are debates and demands about the sequel for Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi. Producer Suresh Babu has kept the project on hold due to various reasons. Meanwhile, Vishwak Sen who has been demanding big remuneration delivered a series of flops. Tharun Bhascker has completed the final script and got an approval from Suresh Babu.

Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi sequel titled ENE Repeat is announced and the shoot commences very soon. 35: Chinna Katha producer Srujan Yarabolu will co-produce the film along with Suresh Babu and the pre-look of Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi Repeat has been out today. A concept poster is released and the film features Vishwak Sen, Sushanth Reddy, Abhinav Gomatam and Venkatesh Kakumanu playing the lead roles. The film will be made on a big budget on a grand scale. Vivek Sagar will score the music for ENE Repeat.

