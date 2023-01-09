First 25 Mins Will Be Like A Hollywood Movie: Chiru

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Waltair Veerayya has become sensational after excellent response for the trailer released the other day. The Mega Mass event of the January 13th release has happened in Vizag with massive crowd in attendance.

Speaking at the event, Chiranjeevi said, “I was impressed with the story in the first hearing itself and immediately said Ok. Bobby excelled as a story-teller, writer, screenplay writer, and director. He lived up to my expectations. I became a fan of Bobby and I am proud of him. Mythri Movie makers are legendary producers on par with Rama Naidu, Allu Aravind, AswiniDutt, and KS Ramarao”.

He also spoke very confident about the film. “In the first twenty minutes of the movie, there are episodes of Hollywood level. Ravi Teja and my episodes will be spellbinding. The movie goes next level with his entry. Waltair Veerayya has a high every ten minutes. Every scene is unique. There are thrills.Everyone will be seeing with a wow sitting on the edge of the seat. We worked with one goal to make the movie a super duper hit. Poonakalu Loading on 13th. Don’t stop seeing. Go on seeing. Love you all,” he added.

Ravi Teja also sounded extremely confident about the film. “I am saying not All The Best but Congrats to the actors and technicians of this film because the movie is a blockbuster. Poonakalu Loading. Starting from a fan, I shared screen with Annayya. Every moment with Chiranjeevi is very proud. He loves me very much. Bobby was introduced during Balupu and later made ‘Power’ with me. I firmly believe that he will go to the next level with Veerayya. Devi gave blockbuster music. Waltair Veerayaa is going to be a super duper blockbuster. See you again in the success meet,” he said.