Dallas : Indian-Origin Techie kills his 9-year-old son !

In a brutal incident, a father stabbed his 9-year-old son to death in McKinney, Texas. The incident took place in 700 block of Anson Court on Friday. Neighbors called 911 , after a woman was seen panicked outside her home. The cops arrested a man with a knife and he was taken into custody. The child was found with multiple stab wounds and pronounced dead. The father was taken into custody and he is taken to a hospital for treatment. He is identified as 39-year-old Subramanian Ponnazhakan and he was arraigned on a capital murder warrant with a million-dollar bond.

The boy was attending Prosper Independent School. The McKinney cops are investigating the matter and they are finding out the real reasons behind Subramanian Ponnazhakan killing his son. The neighbors recollected the incident and most of them spoke about the child’s mother. The cops said that a neighbor called 911 but it was too late to save the boy. The cops forced themselves and entered the scene. The child was pronounced dead at the scene. The neighbors called the incident heartbreaking.