Mohanlal joins Superstar’s Next

By
Telugu360
-
0
Mohan Lal teams up star hero SuriyaMohan Lal teams up star hero Suriya
Mohan Lal teams up star hero Suriya

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is busy with a lot of films in his home language. He is one actor who signs films in other languages if he is thrilled with the assignment. There are rumors that Mohanlal may be a part of Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film Jailer. Confirming the reports, the makers confirmed the same. Nelson is the director and the shoot is happening now. Sun Pictures, the makers of Jailer shared the look of Mohanlal from the film. This is the first time, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal are sharing screen in their career.

There are reports that Mohanlal will have an extended cameo which would be an important one. Mohanlal also joined the sets of the film. Ramya Krishna plays an important role in the film and Anirudh is scoring the music. Jailer will have its release this year.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here