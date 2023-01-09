Mohanlal joins Superstar’s Next

Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal is busy with a lot of films in his home language. He is one actor who signs films in other languages if he is thrilled with the assignment. There are rumors that Mohanlal may be a part of Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film Jailer. Confirming the reports, the makers confirmed the same. Nelson is the director and the shoot is happening now. Sun Pictures, the makers of Jailer shared the look of Mohanlal from the film. This is the first time, Rajinikanth and Mohanlal are sharing screen in their career.

There are reports that Mohanlal will have an extended cameo which would be an important one. Mohanlal also joined the sets of the film. Ramya Krishna plays an important role in the film and Anirudh is scoring the music. Jailer will have its release this year.