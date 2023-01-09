Vijay’s Vaarasudu pushed to January 14th

Top producer Dil Raju produced Varisu, his first Tamil film that features Vijay in the lead role. The film is titled Vaarasudu in Telugu and is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Varisu is announced for January 11th release and there is a huge confusion over the Telugu version of the film. Vaarasudu is now pushed to January 14th as the final work for the Telugu version is not ready. With Veera Simha Reddy releasing on January 12th and Waltair Veerayya releasing on January 13th, Vaarasudu release is pushed to January 14th. This would be a comfortable date for a Vijay’s film in Telugu feels Dil Raju.

Dil Raju made some strong statements in the recent weeks and his acts too irked some of the Tollywood bigwigs. He also took a direct dig on Mythri Movie Makers, the production house behind Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Ajith’s Thunivu will release as per the plan on January 11th in Telugu as Thegimpu. Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy will also have a wide release across the Telugu states. Dil Raju and Vamshi Paidipally will announce the new date of Vaarasudu today.