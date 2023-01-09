Hanu-Man Goes Global, Releasing In Summer

Telugu cinema is no more restricted to Telugu states. While some stars are coming up with Pan India movies, our filmmakers have reached the extent of making Pan world movies now. Director Prasanth Varma created his Cinematic Universe and the first film Hanu-Man with Teja Sajja is getting ready for release.

The teaser of the movie got an overwhelming response across the country. This gave the confidence to the makers to go globally to release the movie. In fact, signs are encouraging, with distributors across several countries coming in touch with the makers to release the movie in their respective countries.

Hanu-Man will release in the summer on May 12th in Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, English, Spanish, Korean, Chinese, and Japanese languages. The video and the BGM are exceptional.

The makers will promote the movie aggressively to have a wide reach.