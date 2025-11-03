x
Goodachari 2 Delay: Adivi Sesh Breaks Silence

Published on November 3, 2025 by sankar

Young Tollywood actor Adivi Sesh has been consistent in delivering successful films. But there is a long gap between every release of the actor. The actor has two films lined up: Dacoit and Goodachari 2. Dacoit release is pushed to next year and there is no clarity about when Goodachari 2 will hit the screens. The film was initially planned for 2025 release and the actor responded about the film’s delay. Sesh revealed that he has been taking more time to make films and people are just noticing things more now.

“I always take more time to make movies. People are now just noticing. For Major, I took a long time but people felt that the film was delayed due to pandemic. Goodachari was in making for two years. This is my pace. My goal is to create a stunning experience for the audience. The pressure is all about a quality film and not money. For me, the importance is to keep my producer safe” told Adivi Sesh. Goodachari 2 is directed by Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi. Emran Hashmi, Wamiqa Gabbi and Madhu Shalini will be seen in other important roles in this stylish spy thriller. People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments are the producers. The film releases on May 1st, 2026.

