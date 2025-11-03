x
Home > Movie News

No Delay in Prabhas’ Raja Saab Release

Published on November 3, 2025 by sankar

No Delay in Prabhas’ Raja Saab Release

Social media along with the circles of Tollywood have been speculating that Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab release is pushed and the film is out of Sankranthi race. The news is widely circulated but it is untrue. Maruthi and his team are focused on the post-production work and there would be no delays in the film’s release. Raja Saab will release as per the plan on January 9th. The makers will also close the theatrical and non-theatrical deals in November.

Thaman will focus on the re-recording work from December after he completes his work for Akhanda 2. The VFX work is also in the final stages and Maruthi’s team is personally monitoring the post-production work. There would be no delay for Raja Saab. The film is a horror drama and the film has Prabhas, Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Agerwal and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles. People Media Factory are the producers of Raja Saab.

