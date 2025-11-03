Ram’s AKT Extensive Promotions In USA

Ram Pothineni is all set to bring his next big venture, Andhra King Taluka, to audiences worldwide, with a grand release slated for November 28th. Directed by Mahesh Babu P and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film marks a significant milestone in Ram’s career, both creatively and professionally.

For the first time, actor Ram will engage in a five-day promotional tour across the United States from November 26th to 30th. The film will have early premieres on the 26th in select locations, and Ram, who will attend these shows, will engage with fans in attendance.

The USA premieres are perfectly timed with the Thanksgiving holiday to leverage the long weekend for maximum audience turnout. This tour is expected to generate significant buzz and strengthen the film’s opening in the US.

Andhra King Taluka promises a compelling mix of romance, drama, and entertainment, and will see Ram in a unique role as a movie buff.