Gopichand Mallineni back to Mega compound

With the boost of Ravi Teja’s Krack and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy, director Gopichand Mallineni steps into the Mega compound. There was much gossip that Gopichand will be collaborating for the third blockbuster with Ravi Teja after Balupu and Krack. But our exclusive sources revealed that Gopichand is keen on working with Megastar Chiranjeevi.

As per the grapevine, Gopichand impressed Megastar and he finalized the project. But Megastar is committed to Venky Kudumula after Bhola Shankar and there is still suspense going on with Venky Kudumula’s film. Chiru will take a decision once he finishes Bholaa Shankar shoot. We have to see how Megastar will adjust his dates for both the projects Earlier Chiru participated in Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar’s shoot simultaneously.