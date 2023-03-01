Virupaksha teaser release postponed

As a token of respect to Mega fan’s death, Sai Tej’s Virupaksha teaser release has been postponed. Ravuri Pandu is a Mega fan and Sai Tej’s fans president, Bhimavaram. At the age of 27 years, he died due to cardiac arrest. Mourning his death, Sai Tej has postponed Virupaksha’s teaser release.

Virupaksha teaser was supposed to release today and now the new release date will be announced soon. Virupaksha is a pan-Indian film, which is being made in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Telugu. The film is slated to release on April 21st. Karthik Varma Dandu, who is a disciple of Sukumar directed this mystery thriller. BVSN Prasad and Sukumar Writings are the producers.