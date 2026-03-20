Gulf War Impacting Indian Films

Indian films perform well across the Gulf countries as there are lakhs of people who migrated to these countries on a professional front. South films do well in these Gulf nations. Yash’s Toxic was delayed and the makers announced that the film’s release is pushed to June due to the ongoing Gulf war. One more big film from Malayalam titled Drishyam 3 is postponed to a later date and the new release date is yet to be announced.

The makers have taken the decision because of the Gulf war. Several more regional films are expected to be pushed because of the Gulf war and the announcements will be made soon if the war doesn’t come to an end. The summer release chart in Indian cinema is expected to be impacted because of this. A better clarity is expected soon.