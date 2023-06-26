Interesting attempt for Adipurush in National Multiplex Chains

Prabhas’ recent offering Adipurush failed to impress the audience across the nation. The film’s 3D version performed better all over. The second weekend collections are not much satisfying. The national multiplex chains slashed down the prices and Adipurush will be screened across the nation for Rs 112 including the 3D charges. The film will be available for Rs 112 in PVR, INOX and Cinepolis across the country excluding the Telugu states.

Adipurush gained enough criticism from the fans and the Hindu organizations as most of them felt that the film was defaming the mythological epic Ramayana. Some of them demanded a ban. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan played the lead roles.