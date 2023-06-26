Samajavaragamana Team’s Interesting Strategy

Young actor Sree Vishnu hasn’t tasted success in the recent times. His next film Samajavaragamana is a comic entertainer directed by Ram Abbavaram. The film is heading for release on Friday and the promotions are done well for the film. The makers planned premiere shows across ten cities and towns of Andhra Pradesh four days before the release day. This is interesting and bold for a small attempt.

AK Entertainments are the producers and Reba Monica John is the leading lady in Samajavaragamana. The trailer looked hilarious and the film would draw family crowds if the word of mouth is positive. The makers are also in plans for early premieres across Telangana and the chart is expected to be out soon. Sree Vishnu has to deliver a super hit for sure with Samajavaragamana.