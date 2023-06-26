Arjun’s daughter to Tie the Knot

Veteran actor and director Arjun Sarja’s daughter Aishwarya Arjun tested her luck as an actress in Tamil and Kannada cinema. Aishwarya Arjun is all set to get married soon to Umapathy Ramaiah, an actor in Tamil cinema. He is the son of national award-winning actor and comedian Thambi Ramaiah. There are reports that the duo is in a relationship and they got the nod from their parents recently. An official word from Arjun and Thambi Ramaiah is expected soon.

Aishwarya Arjun made her acting debut with Vishal’s Pattathu Yaanai in 2013 and she has done several films in Tamil. Umapathy made his acting debut in 2017 with Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay. On the other hand, Arjun has been quite selective with his films and he is playing a crucial role in Vijay’s upcoming film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film is heading for Dasara release in all the Indian languages.