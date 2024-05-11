Anil Ravipudi’s biggest ever paycheque

Successful director Anil Ravipudi has delivered hit films like Pataas, Supreme, Raja The Great, F2, Sarileru Neekevvaru, F3 and Bhagavanth Kesari. He is all set to work with Victory Venkatesh for the third time after F2 and F3. After delivering back-to-back hit films, Anil Ravipudi hiked his fee. He is demanding Rs 15 crore remuneration for Venky’s film and Dil Raju gave his nod for his fat paycheque. The remunerations of successful and commercial directors have seen a huge rise post pandemic.

Anil Ravipudi has delivered comical films and his film with Venky releasing during Sankranthi 2025 will be one of the most awaited films in the race. Dil Raju has been comfortable with Anil Ravipudi and he is ready for the fat paycheque. The shoot of the film will start in July and the shoot will be completed in three months. Bheems will score the music and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this untitled film.