x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer’s
Patra Lekha with designer’s
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Anil Ravipudi’s biggest ever paycheque

Published on May 11, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej’s No Compromise on his Remuneration
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Anil Ravipudi’s biggest ever paycheque

Successful director Anil Ravipudi has delivered hit films like Pataas, Supreme, Raja The Great, F2, Sarileru Neekevvaru, F3 and Bhagavanth Kesari. He is all set to work with Victory Venkatesh for the third time after F2 and F3. After delivering back-to-back hit films, Anil Ravipudi hiked his fee. He is demanding Rs 15 crore remuneration for Venky’s film and Dil Raju gave his nod for his fat paycheque. The remunerations of successful and commercial directors have seen a huge rise post pandemic.

Anil Ravipudi has delivered comical films and his film with Venky releasing during Sankranthi 2025 will be one of the most awaited films in the race. Dil Raju has been comfortable with Anil Ravipudi and he is ready for the fat paycheque. The shoot of the film will start in July and the shoot will be completed in three months. Bheems will score the music and Meenakshi Chaudhary is the leading lady in this untitled film.

Next Naidu’s open letter to public Previous Case filed on Allu Arjun
else

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej’s No Compromise on his Remuneration
image
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer

Latest

image
Varun Tej’s No Compromise on his Remuneration
image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Bujji Thalli From Thandel: Haunting Melody
image
SJ Suryah shares his experience about Game Changer
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire

Most Read

image
Actor Posani Krishna Murali Exits Political Discussions
image
Hyderabad’s Illegal Construction Crisis: Builders Under Fire
image
Could Hyderabad Replace Delhi as India’s Capital? Pollution Sparks Nationwide Debate

Related Articles

Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby Regina Cassandra Stylish Look Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump Pragya jaiswal’s glitters in her new outfit Priyanka Chopra For Citadel Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual DarkChocolate for Health Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky Patra Lekha with designer’s