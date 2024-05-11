x
Home > Politics

Naidu’s open letter to public

Published on May 11, 2024 by

Naidu’s open letter to public

TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday told the people of the State that the ongoing elections are very crucial for the development of the State and for the progress of the future generations.

In an open letter that he began with “for the wise people of the State and as a well-wisher of all of you I am writing this open letter to all of you,” Chandrababu ? said. The TDP began its journey in 2014 with problems haunting the State like bifurcation on one hand and the financial crunch on the other, he said and stated that within no time the State was taken on a progressive path with good governance.

Employment has been generated on a massive scale by giving top priority for the welfare of the downtrodden sections of society, accelerating the construction of irrigation projects and by building the roadways besides inviting wide-ranging investments to the State, Chandrababu Naidu informed the people in the open letter released to the media here on Saturday. This apart, the construction of Amaravathi and the Polavaram projects too was taken up at the fastest pace besides implementing over 100 various welfare programmes for the benefit of all the sections of people in the State, he said.

“Had the TDP come back to power in 2019 again we would have taken the State to the number one position in the country in development,” he said and regretted that at this crucial stage Jagan Mohan Reddy has become the Chief Minister by making all false promises to the people, resorting to mispropaganda and playing various kinds of dramas. From day one he has raised the curtains for destruction, dictatorial and atrocious rule, Chandrababu Naidu said.

Jagan has exploited the power that the people have given to change their living standards only to loot the State with land, sand and mining mafia. He even was squeezing the blood of the people by imposing various kinds of taxes on the people and revising the prices of essentials on a massive scale. Overpowering all the systems he has suppressed the Opposition parties and the people for raising their voice against the failures of the Government.

“The time has come for all of us to save the State from these destructive forces and the only opportunity left for us is the elections being held on May 13. Every voter should axe the YSRCP with the ballot which should put an end to the land grabbings, imposing taxes and for atrocities,” Chandrababu Naidu made an appeal to the voters in the letter.

Seeking the blessings of the people for the NDA which is coming before them with the sole agenda of upholding democracy, welfare and development, Chandrababu Naidu said that the NDA has a clear plan on how to develop the State for the next five years. “This is the reason as to why I am making an appeal to all sections to exercise your franchise with conviction. Keeping in view your better future, vote daringly and with strong belief besides requesting others to exercise their franchise in favour of the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance candidates both for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly,” Chandrababu Naidu concluded his open letter to the public.

