AP Elections Issues 2024: Key Challenges and Controversies

As Andhra Pradesh braces for the forthcoming 2024 elections, many critical issues and controversies are at the forefront, influencing public opinion. From the contentious state capital dilemma to the challenges of illegal sand mining and the controversy surrounding alcohol pricing and quality, here’s a detailed examination of the primary challenges confronting the state:

State Capital Conundrum:

The ongoing debate over the state capital has emerged as a contentious issue, with the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) proposing the establishment of three capitals – Visakhapatnam, Amaravati, and Kurnool. However, this proposal encountered legal obstacles and failed to materialize, triggering significant opposition, particularly from farmers in the Amaravati region. Conversely, the opposition alliance comprising the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has pledged to restore Amaravati as the sole capital, promising stability and development.

Impact on Elections:

Krishna and Guntur districts have 16 and 17 MLA constituencies respectively. The electoral repercussions are significant with more than 20 constituencies in these districts deeply entangled in the state capital issue. The YSRCP’s stance favoring multiple capitals may cost it heavily in these regions.

Unemployment:

Jagan’s failure to release an annual job calendar and inability to fill government vacancies since 2019 could have significant repercussions in the upcoming 2024 elections. With unemployment remaining a pressing concern among the youth, the lack of job opportunities has fueled dissatisfaction with the ruling government. As per the statistics, AP is in 11th place in unemployment and even states like Assam, Chattisgarh, and Maharashtra doing better than AP in employment.

Impact on Elections:

On a comparative note, AP has more than 7% unemployment while Telangana has only 4% unemployment, and yet the unemployment issue took a huge toll on KCR’s government in the 2018 elections. In AP, this issue will impact the decision of 9 lakh first-time voters and more than a million unemployed voters in age group of 20-40.

Land Titling Act:

The AP Land Titling Act of 2023 has emerged as a flashpoint in Andhra Pradesh politics, with the opposition branding it as a “Land Grabbing Act.” TDP and Jana Sena have vehemently opposed the legislation, alleging government overreach and encroachment on private property rights.

Impact on Elections:

The Land Titling Act has sparked fear among the middle class, amplifying distrust towards the government and damaging YSRCP’s credibility. This issue seems to be doing more damage than expected to the YSRCP government.

Alcohol Pricing and Quality:

Providing the cheapest alcohol at exorbitant prices in the state has triggered controversy. Opposition parties have accused the ruling party of overseeing a liquor scam, alleging substandard alcohol quality and financial exploitation of consumers. In response, the opposition alliance has vowed to address these concerns by providing high-quality alcohol at reduced prices, emphasizing transparency and accountability.

Impact on Elections:

As of 1-Jan 2023, there are approximately 4 crore voters in AP with almost the same number of female and male voters. Out of the 2 crore male voters, according to an official survey, more than 10% of people consume alcohol in AP. Approximately 20 lakh voters are likely to seriously consider this issue of exorbitant price and poor quality of liquor, consciously or subconsciously, while casting their votes. At the same time, the failure to prohibit alcohol as promised during the 2019 elections is an issue for some other sections of the voters.

Illegal Sand Mining:

Illegal sand mining remains a persistent issue in the state. Despite numerous petitions and complaints, the state government has failed to curb the illicit practice, leading to accusations of inaction and corruption. The issue has sparked outrage among environmental activists and opposition parties, demanding stringent measures to protect natural resources and hold wrongdoers accountable.

Impact on Elections:

The surge in sand prices has directly impacted construction costs, resulting in significant financial strain and heightened unemployment among construction laborers. This issue is likely to influence the voting behavior of the affected middle-class populace who have constructed homes in the last 5 years as well as those who are planning to construct in the near future.

Political Issues of Naidu’s Arrest and Viveka’s Murder:

The arrest of TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on charges related to a multi-crore skill development scam has galvanized opposition parties, who decry it as politically motivated and unjust. Additionally, the unresolved murder of Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy has fueled dissent within the ruling YSRCP, with Jagan’s sisters Sharmila and Sunitha leading the charge against him.

Impact on Elections:

While political issues typically have minimal electoral sway, these controversies have tarnished Jagan’s image and may influence voter sentiment. Especially Sharmila’s vigorous attack has become a major pain for <

These issues are poised to play a pivotal role in shaping voter sentiment and determining the election outcome. Amidst the flurry of debates and controversies, the electorate of Andhra Pradesh faces critical decisions that will shape the trajectory of the state's governance and development in the years to come.

-ZURAN (@CriticZuran)