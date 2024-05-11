Case filed on Allu Arjun

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is in Nandyal to campaign for his friend and YSRCP MLA Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Crowds gathered in huge numbers before the residence of Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy waved to the crowds outside the residence of Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy. A case has been filed on Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy and Allu Arjun as there was no permission acquired. The case was filed under the section 188 of IPC as per the Returning Officer.

Allu Arjun will return back to Hyderabad today and he will resume the shoot of Pushpa: The Rule from Tuesday. Sukumar is the director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. Pushpa: The Rule is slated for August 15th release.