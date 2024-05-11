Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma’s Brahma Rakshasa

Hanuman is a sensational hit in the career of Prasanth Varma and several top actors of Indian cinema are in race to work with this talented young director. Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh has signed a film directed by Prasanth Varma and a formal launch took place recently. The shoot of the film starts very soon and the estimated budget of this periodic actioner is said to be Rs 300 crores. There are a lot of titles speculated for the film and the makers have finalized Brahma Rakshasa as the film’s title. The film will have a pan-Indian release and Brahma Rakshasa is the title locked for all the languages.

Mythri Movie Makers and Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe will produce Brahma Rakshasa. Prasanth Varma has also lined up Jai Hanuman and the film was announced recently. Jai Hanuman will release next year.