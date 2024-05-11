x
Breastfeeding Benefits for Both Mom and Baby
Regina Cassandra Stylish Look
Shruti Haasan looks Stuns In Black Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Glowing Photoshoot
disha patani perfect curves in sea blue dress
Vijay Deverakonda In Sahiba Promotions
Ashok Galla Interview @ Devaki Nandana Vasudeva
Dragon Fruit – Health Benefits
Manushi Chhillar Photo Dump
Pragya jaiswal's glitters in her new outfit
Priyanka Chopra For Citadel
Rashmika Mandanna in Srivalli vibe
Sudha Reddy in KarthikaMasam Pooja Ritual
DarkChocolate for Health
Aparna Balamurali Divine Look In Maroon Saree
Raai Laxmi Looking Hot In Yellow Dress
Raashii Khanna Dazzling In Purple Dress
SatyaDev In Zebra Promotions
Shraddha Srinath Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Patra Lekha with designer's
Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda’s Double Treat

Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda’s Double Treat

Vijay Deverakonda has lined up three films and many others are under discussion stages. The recent debacles of the actor did not impact his career and Vijay is working without breaks. The actor has signed a periodic film to be directed by Rahul Sankrityan and the film is set in the backdrop of the 18th century. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a dual role in this untitled film. The Liger actor will be seen playing the roles of a father and son in this untitled film.

Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling this mega budget film that is planned on a budget of Rs 120 crores. The team loved the narration of Rahul Sankrityan and allocated huge budget. Rashmika is rumored to play the leading lady in this periodic drama. The shoot of the film kick-starts after Vijay Deverakonda is done with his current film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Vijay Deverakonda also signed a film in the direction of Ravi Kiran Kola and the film starts rolling next year.

