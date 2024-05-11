With Land Titling Act no security even for YSRCP activists lands, says Naidu

Describing Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, as the traitor of Rayalaseema, the TDP supremo and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, on Saturday made it clear that if the Land Titling Act comes into force there is no security for the lands of the people, including the YSRCP activists.

Addressing Praja Galam attended by a large number of people, Chandrababu Naidu said that he is the son of the soil born in Chittoor district and is committed to take the region much forward. Promising the people of Chittoor, he said that soon after coming back to power he will make Chittoor as an education hub.

“If the Land Titling Act comes into force it is like hanging oneself and you should now hang the YSRCP by voting it out of power,” Chandrababu Naidu said. he cautioned the public that if they vote for the YSRCP again they will ultimately turn into servants to Jagan and expressed confidence that even if one kg gold is distributed to each voter in Kuppam they will not vote for Jagan.

Stating that all the 89 Praja Galam meetings that he has addressed are a tremendous success, Chandrababu Naidu promised to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in legislative bodies soon after the TDP allied National Democratic Alliance (NDA) forming the coming government. The wind is blowing in favour of the NDA, he said and stated that the TDP and the Jana Sena are committed for social justice.

Fondly recalling the industries established in Chittoor district during the TDP regime, Chandrababu Naidu said that people made fun of him when he mentioned about cell phones but now it has become part of life and everyone is carrying a minimum of one mobile phone. Explaining how the Telugu Ganga and other projects were taken up in Rayalaseema since the days of the Late NT Rama Rao, he asked whether Mr Jagan has taken up even a single project in these five years.

Chandrababu Naidu dared Jagan to come for an open debate in the region on who has developed and who caused damage to the area. The TDP supremo is of firm opinion that the people are now revolting against Jagan and are ready to trounce him in these elections.

The Minister in the State Cabinet, Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, is ruling the roost here and only he along with his family members are enjoying all the positions, getting all the contracts and enjoying everything here, Chandrababu Naidu said and made it clear that he will certainly force him to repay with interest immediately after forming the coming government. Jagan wants to mortgage the district and this is the reason as to why a red sanders smuggler has been fielded as the YSRCP candidate from here to the Assembly.

Showering praises on the Jana Sena chief, Pawan Kalyan, the TDP supremo said that Pawan Kalyan is a hero not only in the film world but also in real life and is ready for any kind of sacrifice. He asked why Jagan did not field even a single candidate from the Balija community in Rayalaseema. Making an appeal to the people not to believe the misinformation campaign of the YSRCP that if the TDP allied NDA comes to power welfare programmes will be discontinued, Chandrababu Naidu said that in fact, he will double these schemes once the NDA is into power in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu cautioned the people about the Land Titling Act and said that once it comes into force there is no security for their lands. “Only a xerox copy of the land documents will be handed over to you for your lands and will the banks sanction loans if these xerox copies are produced. Can you sell your lands,” Chandrababu Naidu asked.

Alerting the people that Jagan is planning to grab the lands of everyone in the State, the TDP supremo informed the people that the original documents of the lands will be saved in a computer in the United States of America (USA). Instead of appointing a Land Titling Officer, Jagan will appoint his own person and this person will stand in the way if someone wants to dispose of his or her land, Chandrababu Naidu clarified.

One can not approach even a civil court if any dispute arises on land owned by that person and finally he or she should approach only the High Court. “It takes a minimum period of 10 years to finally settle the dispute and ultimately you have to forget about your lands as you will not be able to bear the charges to approach the High Court,” Chandrababu Naidu said.

Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) who are staying in various foreign countries are now coming to the State to save their homeland, Chandrababu Naidu said and recalled how these NRIs in 80 countries agitated when he was kept in jail for 53 days. The TDOP supremo promised to stand by everyone in the State and made an appeal to them to vote for the NDA candidates both for the Lok Sabha and the Assembly and elect them with a massive majority.