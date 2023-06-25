All Jagan’s schemes are miserable failures, says Lokesh

“All the schemes launched by the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, are miserable failures, including those initiated in the past 137 days after I started my Yuva Galam pada yatra,” observed Nara Lokesh, the TDP general secretary, on Sunday.

Addressing a massive gathering during his ongoing pada yatra here, Lokesh said that Jagan, who is feeling shaky with the massive response for the Yuva Galam, has launched at least half-a-dozen new schemes in the past 137 days to attract the people but all of them are a total failure. Now a new scheme ‘Jagan Ki Chebudam, has been launched but the people are totally rejecting it as they are fed up with this Government, Lokesh remarked.

Observing that people are not attending Jagan’s meetings, the TP national general secretary felt that the Chief Minister, for some reason, is feeling totally insecure. Pointing out that a school student belonging to Backward Classes (BC) community, Amarnath, was inhumanly done to death, Lokesh said that Jagan did not get time even to console the bereaved family members. But he reviewed it with the Tollywood director, Ram Gopal Varma, he added.

Stating that soon after the TDP is back in power a legislation will be enacted for the safety of BCs, Loeksh said that those who killed Amar.nath will be punished severely. The Chief Minister has discontinued several welfare schemes, Loeksh said and asked how will he go to the people to seek votes now.

Pointing out that the TDP has already announced several schemes in the name of ‘Bhavishyathuku Guarantee’ Mr Lokesh said that immediately after forming the next government job calendar will be announced to fill the vacant posts. The Reddys too should think twice now as they are also victims of Jagan and they are not getting minimum respect in this Government, Lokesh remarked.

Reiterating that he will continue his pada yatra despite the State Government’s efforts to create hurdles, Lokesh made it clear that the YSRCP leaders who are indulging in various kinds of illegal activities and are harassing the TDP activists will have to pay a very heavy price after the TDP is into power again.

Earlier, when the villagers of Vaddikunta Kandriga complained that the majority of them do not have their own shelter Lokesh promised to build pucca houses for all those who do not have their own houses. Mr Lokesh also assured the villagers of Timmagi Kandriga that a check-dam will be constructed by the coming TDP government.

Lokesh is received by a massive gathering at Naidupet and the TDP national general secretary promised them to reduce the tax burden on the people once the TDP forms the next government. The power charges too will be reduced and the fuel prices also will be brought down, Lokesh said.