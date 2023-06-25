Kamal Haasan makes Project K Bigger

Telugu360 was the first to unfold the news that Padmashri Kamal Haasan would be apart of Project K, the most aniticipated film of the nation. We also broke the news that Kamal would be taking home Rs 100 crore remuneration for his work. The makers made an official announcement today keeping an end to all the speculations. Kamal Haasan signed the project and he is quite excited to come on to the board. Impressed with the narration of Nag Ashwin, Kamal signed the film and he is charging huge for his role. There are reports that he will be seen in a role with negative shades.

Kamal is also working with Big B Amitabh Bachchan after a long gap. He is equally delighted to work with the new generation of actors like Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Kamal is expected to join the sets of Project K in August. With the joining of Kamal, Project K is now the biggest-ever film of Indian cinema. The film produced by C Ashwini Dutt will release across the globe next year.