Home > Movie News

Jaat and Good Bad Ugly: Mythri Struggling

Published on April 4, 2025 by swathy

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are venturing into Tamil with Good Bad Ugly featuring Ajith in the lead role. They are making their Bollywood entry with Sunny Deol’s Jaat. Both these films are made on record budgets and they are slated for April 10th release. The trailer of Jaat and the teaser of Good Bad Ugly are impressive and the major deals are closed. Mythri Movie Makers are known to own their films and they promote their films aggressively on all the platforms.

But things are completely different for Jaat and Good Bad Ugly. Except for the trailer and teaser launch events, there are no promotions for these films in any language. With less than a week for the release of these films, the teams are not making any efforts to promote the films. Jaat is a Bollywood film and Sunny Deol has never been seen promoting the film. Ajith never promotes his films and the team too is idle. For the first time, Mythri Movie Makers are struggling to take their films to the next level with the promotional plans. This is because of the teams who have no minimum interest to take their films to the next level.

