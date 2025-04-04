Ravi Teja’s new Announcement Loading

Ravi Teja is not much bothered about the results of his films. He will continue to do films and he is not ready to cut down his remuneration. His next film Mass Jathara is his 75th for the actor and the film is slated for July release. Ravi Teja will wrap up the entire shoot in April. He is committed to Kishore Tirumala for his next film. The veteran actor gave his nod for the project which is in pre-production stages. An official announcement will be made on the auspicious day of Sri Rama Navami.

The shoot commences in May and the team is in plans to release the film for Sankranthi 2026. Sudhakar Cherukuri’s SLV Cinemas are the producers. The core technical team and the actors are currently finalized. Ravi Teja has also given his nod for a superhero film to be directed by MAD fame Kalyan Shankar. More details awaited.