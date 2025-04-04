Allu Arjun’s Crucial Meeting in Chennai

Icon Star Allu Arjun has been on a break after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He enjoyed the success, holidayed with his family and took rest after hectic shoots. He is committed to Atlee for his next film and an official announcement will arrive on April 8th on the occasion of his birthday. Allu Arjun flew down to Chennai today in a special aircraft for a crucial meeting with Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Some crucial decisions are yet to be taken and they will be finalized in this meeting.

Allu Arjun, Atlee and Maran will finalize things before the announcement will be made. The shoot of this untitled action entertainer will start later this year. Allu Arjun is planning to release the film in summer 2026. Anirudh will score the music and more details are expected to be announced officially. Allu Arjun will play a dual role in this big-budget attempt.