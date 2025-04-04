x
Hebah Patel In Odela2 Interview
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Disha Patani Glam Look In Gold Dress
Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Roopa Koduvayur at Sarangapani Jathakam Pressmeet
Pooja Hegde In A Party Mood
Janhvi Kapoor at Lakmé Fashion Week
Rakul Preet Singh Caramel Crunch Look
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Trailer Launch
Tamannaah Bhatia Armoured In Glamour
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Lehenga
disha patani glittary look in gray
Krithi Shetty In JFW Movie Awards 2025
Shraddha Das Stuns In Jeans Dress
Chitrangda Singh Dazzling Look
Malaika Arora Diva Look In Cream Color Salwaar
Samantha Ruth Prabhu In Featherdale Sydney Wildlife Park
Triptii Dimri dolled Up With Cosmo India
Sriya Reddy In Tarun Tahiliani Outfit
Ruhani Sharma Hot In Pink
Allu Arjun’s Crucial Meeting in Chennai

Published on April 4, 2025 by swathy

Allu Arjun’s Crucial Meeting in Chennai

Icon Star Allu Arjun has been on a break after the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. He enjoyed the success, holidayed with his family and took rest after hectic shoots. He is committed to Atlee for his next film and an official announcement will arrive on April 8th on the occasion of his birthday. Allu Arjun flew down to Chennai today in a special aircraft for a crucial meeting with Kalanithi Maran of Sun Pictures. Some crucial decisions are yet to be taken and they will be finalized in this meeting.

Allu Arjun, Atlee and Maran will finalize things before the announcement will be made. The shoot of this untitled action entertainer will start later this year. Allu Arjun is planning to release the film in summer 2026. Anirudh will score the music and more details are expected to be announced officially. Allu Arjun will play a dual role in this big-budget attempt.

