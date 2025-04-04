Stalin’s NEET campaign: Concern about students or petty politics?

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced in Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday, saying President of India Droupadi Murmu has rejected Tamil Nadu Assembly’s resolution to exempt state from NEET.

Making the announcement, south CM MK Stalin, who is also the chief of DMK, in his usual style vowed to fight against Centre and termed the development as an attack on Federal structure of India.

MK Stalin or DMK Party has all rights to raise their voice against NEET and demand any changes if they feel required. Tamil Nadu students have freedom to raise their voice against NEET and it is the responsibility of both Tamil Nadu state Govt and Centre to safeguard students future.

But the demand to exempt one state from NEET exam, brought in to streamline Medical admissions across the nation, is bit odd. It appears to be more a political move than a genuine effort aimed at addressing Tamil students concerns.

How can one state be exempt from a national level examination, when there are 28 states in the country and all are following it? Isn’t the very resolution of Tamil Nadu Assembly itself an odd one, asking for the improbable solution? Isn’t it appears more like a politically motivated move to flare up tensions, than a genuine effort by Tamil Nadu leaders (MLAs) to address Tamil students genuine concerns?

MK Stalin is already leading South India’s fight against Centre in case of delimitation exercise and three language policy. Hope he does not follow the same path in case of NEET.

It is advisable for MK Stalin to take a responsible stance on NEET and honestly explore options to address Tamil students concerns over NEET, instead of just politicizing it. With his experience and command, he can surely bring solace to Tamil Nadu students over NEET. But that’s possible, only if MK Stalin and Tamil Nadu politicians genuinely understand students pain, rather than focus on political equations and impacts.