Jagan meets IPAC team as elections are fast approaching

Chief minister and YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy met the IPAC team at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday. IPAC team incharge Rishi Raj led his team in the meeting.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have discussed the prevailing political situation in the state. He also held a review with the IPAC team on the performance of the MLAs and ministers. He took stock of the situation in every Assembly constituency and held a review on the performance of the sitting MLA and incharge.

The chief minister held a special review on the non-performing MLAs in the state. The chief minister had reportedly got the overall rating given by the IPAC team to every MLA. Jagan Mohan Reddy had also sought the suggestions from the IPAC team on measures to be taken to improve the performance of some MLAs.

The chief minister had also got a report from the IPAC on the internal squabbles among the party leaders, particularly some ministers and the sitting MLAs. He took the opinion of the IPAC team on the potential threat from the group rivalries in the party that would have adverse impact on the electoral results.

Sources say that Jagan Mohan Reddy had sought alternative names for the non-performing MLAs and the IPAC had reportedly submitted a list of new names. The chief minister is likely to announce the new names in a couple of months, particularly after watching their performance in their respective constituency.

The chief minister also took the latest survey report from the IPAC on the present situation in every assembly constituency in the state. He had a review on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme and the participation of the party leaders including ministers and MLAs.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also held a review with the IPAC team on Jagananna Suraksha programme where the pending issues are resolved at the village and ward secretariat level. He reviewed the performance of the officials in resolving the issues for the people at the secretariat level.