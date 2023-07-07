State in grip of fear as Jagan acting as don, says Lokesh

Condemning the attack on handloom workers of Dharmavarm by proprietor of the Aalaya Silks, Avinash, TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, here on Friday expressed serious concern that the State is in the grip of fear as Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, is acting as a don while the ruling party leaders are indulging in goondaism with the support of the mafia.

In a press note released here during his Yuva Galam pada yatra on Friday, Lokesh said that the attack on handloom weavers in Dharmavaram by Avinash is the culmination of anarchy. “The ruling party which is expected to promote business activities in the State is encouraging goondaism,” Mr Lokesh said.

Unable to bear the criminal activities of the ruling party leaders, several prominent companies and businessmen moved out of the State, Lokesh said, adding that the criminality of Avinash has totally damaged the reputation of the State. Not only the YSRCP leaders but the businessmen associated with the ruling dispensation are ruling the roost in the State, he felt.

The only sin that the Dharmavaram weavers had committed is that they wanted the Vijayawada-based Aalaya Silk management to clear the dues worth lakhs of rupees for supplying the silk sarees, Lokesh said. When the weavers visited Vijayawada to get their dues, they were inhumanly subjected to various kinds of torture and this is the classic example of the Jagan’s jungle raj, Lokesh commented.

At the PSR Kalyana Mandapam of Rajupalem in Kovvur Assembly segment of combined Nellore district, several leaders from Tadepalli in Mangalagiri Assembly segment belonging to various political parties joined the TDP in the presence of Lokesh. They vowed to work hard for the success of the TDP in the coming elections.

Later in an interaction with the members of the Yanadi community, Lokesh pointed out that the Jagan rule has completely destabilised the ITDA. The coming TDP government will certainly take measures to strengthen the ITDA and all other welfare schemes will be reintroduced besides forming the Yanadi welfare corporation, Lokesh added.

At North Rajupalem, the farmers met Loeksh and narrated their cup of woes like no MSP for any farm product and the subsidies on fertilisers and pesticides have been withdrawn. Responding to them, Lokesh said that the YSRCP leaders are cheating the farmers in purchase of farm products and immediately after the TDP comes back to power not only MSP will be paid for all farm products but also all other issues will be resolved.