Akhil Akkineni on a World Tour

Akhil Akkineni had worked for over two years on Agent but unfortunately, the film turned out to be a debacle. Akhil Akkineni did not utter a word though he was trolled badly. The actor was not seen in the recent times. He took a break before getting back to work. The Akkineni actor is touring across the globe currently. He is on a world tour and he is expected to return back home in this month.

Akhil Akkineni has signed a periodic drama to be directed by a debutant Anil Kumar. The project will be announced and it would hit the floors in August. Made on a huge budget, UV Creations will bankroll this project. More details to be announced soon officially.