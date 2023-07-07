Family Allegations: Pawan Kalyan to take Strict Legal Action

Ever since Pawan Kalyan floated Janasena and turned active in politics, he was targeted personally. Several politicians made comments about his marriages and personal life. The actor-turned-politician started Varahi yatra recently and speculations started that Pawan Kalyan got separated with his wife Anna. Several media portals carried the news and this is floated across social media. Janasena official social media page released a statement that strict legal action would be taken on those who are resorting to false and baseless circulation of rumors the personal life of Pawan Kalyan.

“We have identified a number of social media accounts affiliated to @YSRCParty which are continuously working with a malafide intention to defame Sri @PawanKalyan garu and his wife Smt. Anna Konidela garu. We have also noticed various digital news websites, influential meme pages, YouTube channels and other media houses circulating the same. Strict action will be taken against everyone who is involved in this act of provocation and defamation” told the official statement.