No more delays. We’re hitting the worldwide screens on August 25th, say hero Kartikeya Gummakonda’s next movie ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ team.

Earlier teasers, concept videos and songs have created quite a buzz online but the delay of announcement pushed it a little.

However, excited and prepared for a grand release, makers of the film are coming up with a crazy promotional strategy to accelerate the hype on it.

They staged a stylish announcement video and released an interesting poster to kick-start the same.

Expected to stand out with the content, Kartikeya & Neha Sshetty’s performance, aesthetic visuals of unexplored nature, crazy play of characters and beautiful music by Manisharma are also said to be its assets.

Directed by debutant Clax, Producer Ravindra Benerjee Muppaneni (Benny) and Presenter C. Yuvaraju have backed it under National Award winning banner Loukya Entertainments.

Shot in the banks of godavari, this exciting village dramedy also has Ajay Ghosh, Satya, Raj Kumar Kasireddy, Srikanth Ayyengar, ‘Auto’ Ram Prasad, Goparaju Ramana, LB Sriram, and others in major roles.

Makers are confident that ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ will set a benchmark for Godavari based rural comedy dramas and give a hilarious laughing ride.