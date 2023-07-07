Panja Vaisshnav Tej Action entertainer Aadikeshava to release on Aug 18th

Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Sreeleela are coming together for the first time in Aadikeshava. Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas are producing the action entertainer starting the young and upcoming leads. Srikara Studios is presenting the movie.

The movie teaser has garnered huge buzz and addition of Joju George and Aparna Das has also given the movie hype among common movie-goers.

Now, Aadikeshava team is gearing up to release the movie on 18th August, worldwide. Director Srikanth N Reddy is extremely happy with the output and he is expecting audiences to love the movie.

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the producers have also expressed confidence on the movie becoming a blockbuster at the box office.

GV Prakash Kumar is composing music for the film and soon, the promotional activity for the film will start in full swing.