Jayam Ravi responds about his affair with a Singer

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has addressed the rumors about his relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis after announcing his separation from his wife Aarti. He asked the public not to tarnish Kenishaa’s name and revealed that they plan to launch a healing center together in the future. Jayam Ravi stated that the reports of his affair with Kenishaa are untrue, and he urged people to respect their personal lives.

Jayam Ravi stated that these rumors could spoil his future plans to help the common people. He and Kenishaa intend to open a healing center in the future, and they want to assist many people. Ravi emphasized that the decision to dissolve his marriage with Aarti was made after careful thought, reflection, and discussions, and it was in the best interests of everyone involved. Neither Ravi nor Aarti provided any further clarification about their relationship. Jayam Ravi is set to appear in the upcoming Tamil film, Brother, whose teaser was recently launched at a grand event. After Jayam Ravi announced separation with his wife, she responded saying ” was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves”.